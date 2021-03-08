Letter: Vi Ripken touched the lives of many in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

I arrived that morning at 7:30 and found Vi Ripken, with a can of furniture polish in hand, cleaning off the conference table and meeting surfaces. I was amazed. Mrs. Ripken, the board president, who probably didn’t have four hours sleep and could have easily excused herself from the meeting, was there in her unassuming self doing “her job.” She spoke to our board briefly about Cal’s achievements, accepted our congratulations ... and then we all went on to do Boys & Girls Clubs business.