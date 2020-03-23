During pandemic, pause to recognize National Doctors’ Day March 30 [Letter]

While doctors in Harford County are working around the clock to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s worth all of us pausing to recognize and honor their work on March 30, National Doctors’ Day.
The history of National Doctors’ Day begins on March 30, 1933 in Winder, Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles Almond, modestly decided to honor her husband and all physicians by mailing greeting cards to doctors and placing flowers at the grave sites of deceased doctors. Mrs. Almond selected March 30, 1933, as it was the 91st anniversary of the first use of anesthesia.
Congress recognized the significance of honoring doctors on March 30, 1958, when it passed a “Resolution Commemorating Doctors’ Day.” On Oct. 30, 1990, President George Bush signed Public Law 101-473, designating March 30 as National Doctor’s Day.
In this spirit of gratitude, I write to honor the incredible, compassionate work of Harford County’s two most noteworthy physicians — Dr. Sherif Osman and Dr. Ann Osman. Both doctors are internal medicine specialists, each practicing for more than 30 years.
“Dr. Sherif” has been my personal physician for nearly 20 years. He has saved my life while improving the quality of my life through his thorough, kind, caring treatment. My family and friends treated by “Dr. Ann” describe her in identical ways — calm, reassuring, and totally competent as a physician.
Behind the Drs. Osman is an exemplary, professional support team: Wendy Bowan, RN; Tracy Granger and Daphne Brown provide the best of care and services.
I invite all Harford countians whose lives and families have benefited from their doctors (and their staffs) to take a moment, reach out to your doctors and thank them. Thank them for doing what they do. Thank them for coping with the harsh realities of COVID-19, cancer, substance use disorder, hospice care, and other threatening disorders. Thank them for their dedication, their resiliency, and their other individual qualities that led Eudora Brown Almond to create National Doctors’ Day 87 years ago.
DON MATHIS
Havre de Grace
The author served on the board of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health from 2013-2019.