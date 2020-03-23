During pandemic, pause to recognize National Doctors’ Day March 30 [Letter]

I invite all Harford countians whose lives and families have benefited from their doctors (and their staffs) to take a moment, reach out to your doctors and thank them. Thank them for doing what they do. Thank them for coping with the harsh realities of COVID-19, cancer, substance use disorder, hospice care, and other threatening disorders. Thank them for their dedication, their resiliency, and their other individual qualities that led Eudora Brown Almond to create National Doctors’ Day 87 years ago.