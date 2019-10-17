Another great reason to live, work, and raise a family in Harford County is described in your Oct. 16 article, “Upper Chesapeake Health leaders participate in community project to benefit Harford schools, students.” It shows how the leadership team from the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health provided socks for children who go to their school nurses’ offices, 50 literacy kits, and 140 lunches for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil counties.
This project demonstrates how the hospital, public schools, and a leading youth development non-profit organization can work together, beyond their regular responsibilities, to improve the lives and futures of our children and youth. It’s truly wonderful that the traditional boundaries that schools and community-based organizations have been limited by are dissolving with healthy and cost-effective ways that help our families.
After my 10 years serving as executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, I worked for eight years with a national, nonprofit anti-poverty organization that took me to communities across America. Depressingly, l visited many towns and rural areas where there were no hospitals, emergency care services, or mental health/drug treatment programs.
Those experiences continue to remind me how blessed, fortunate we are here to have world-class and expanding health care services, for example the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, the Kaufman Cancer Center, the new medical center in Aberdeen, and more.
My heartfelt appreciation to Vickie Ensor Bands, RN, Upper Chesapeake’s director for community outreach and health improvement, and her team for their volunteer project and kindness that helped our kids.
DON MATHIS
Havre de Grace
The writer serves on the board of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.