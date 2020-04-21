xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Vaping, especially for young people, can make you more susceptible to coronavirus [Letter]

The Aegis
Apr 21, 2020 5:00 AM

I am grateful to Gov. Hogan and his Department of Health team for reporting the age ranges of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks also to The Aegis and your sister newspaper The Baltimore Sun for publishing this data.

As we all look for effective, evidence-based ways to reduce the number of cases, reporting the age ranges is important because it reveals and refutes one of the common misperceptions about this disease. Specifically, that teens and young adults were immune or at lesser risk of getting the coronavirus.

April 16 data show that for ages 10-19, 231 cases are confirmed; for ages 20-29, 1,162 confirmed. What behavioral factors might contribute to these high rates?

One answer is vaping. The National Institute on Drug Abuse recently reported that people who vape are more likely to get COVID-19. Vaping causes lung inflammation, chest pains, shortness of breath, high fevers, and in some cases. brain damage.

The Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy reports that 29% of our county’s 12- to 17-year-olds use tobacco and alcohol. Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 27% of high school students use e-cigarettes as do 10.5% of middle school students.

The deadly relationship between vaping and a high susceptibility of getting COVID-19 should be emphasized to students and other young adults.

DON MATHIS

Havre de Grace

The writer serves on the board of Addiction Connections Resource.

