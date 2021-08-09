Letter: More cultural events like ‘Kinetic Canvas’ show at Harford Community College, please | READER COMMENTARY

Alternatively, we were dismayed that the theater was only about two-thirds full. What a shame that so many Harford countians had missed this event! I would not have known about this presentation had it not been for the article in the Aegis published a few days before the event. It brings up the point that we need to do more in our county to publicize and support arts cultural events such as the Frida Kahlo show. Perhaps your paper could start a section devoted exclusively to upcoming cultural events in the manner you are now presenting the upcoming county activities, such as bingo games, church events, kid’s programs, etc.