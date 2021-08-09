Letter: More cultural events like ‘Kinetic Canvas’ show at Harford Community College, please | READER COMMENTARY

I and a companion had the great pleasure of attending Live at Harford Community College’s presentation of “Kinetic Canvas: Frida Kahlo” Saturday night, July 30, at the Chesapeake Theater on campus. What a joyful surprise!
We attended the lecture led by HCC Professor Ball preceding the show, and were told of the life, experiences, artwork and wonders of the painter Frida Kahlo and her times. This lecture, presented in a friendly, informative and easy manner, enhanced the already great experience of watching the show thereafter.
The Harford Dance Theatre dance troupe, with about 24 young dancers, performed on the stage of the Chesapeake Theater practically non-stop for an hour and 15 minutes. The skill, charm, talent and athleticism of the troupe were on a Broadway-class level. The audience was obviously very pleased by its show of thunderous applause. I am convinced that show would have wowed the audience of any major city. Therefore, our surprise: To be in Harford County, not known for its plethora of cultural activities, and be able to attend such a grand and professional performance.
Alternatively, we were dismayed that the theater was only about two-thirds full. What a shame that so many Harford countians had missed this event! I would not have known about this presentation had it not been for the article in the Aegis published a few days before the event. It brings up the point that we need to do more in our county to publicize and support arts cultural events such as the Frida Kahlo show. Perhaps your paper could start a section devoted exclusively to upcoming cultural events in the manner you are now presenting the upcoming county activities, such as bingo games, church events, kid’s programs, etc.
Of course it has been difficult in the past 14-plus months, due to the pandemic, to host any events at all. One victim, it seems, is the disappearance of the Bel Air Film Festival. To resurrect this festival would be a great start for more cultural and arts events. It would be to the credit of the county for the festival to be resurrected and supported with lots of publicity.
ELIZABETH MARQUARDT
Forest Hill