Letter: Thanks for making Bel Air Lions Christmas tree sales a success | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you Bel Air! The Bel Air Lions recently completed our annual Christmas Tree sale and the families of the Bel Air area came out in record numbers. The Lions sold 1,275 trees in 22 days — even with reduced hours. And it was all done following state and county safety guidelines. This is a major fundraiser for the Lions and all proceeds go back into the Bel Air community for many youth programs, sight and hearing programs, diabetes programs and a wide variety of other Community services and support.
While many community events and activities had to be postponed or canceled this year, we were able to pull off this major event. But this could not have happened without the amazing support and cooperation of many individuals and organizations. The Lions would like to thank the Town of Bel Air Public Works Department, Harford County Parks and Recreation, the Bel Air Police, the VolunTeen Leo youth club, the Bel Air Police Explorers, Boy Scout Troop 313, Bel Air High school swim team, US Elite Baseball, Bel Air Middle School, Miller and Son Septic Services, and the Southern Harford County Rotary.
Thank you all and we hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday.
DAVE ELLIS, DAVE GUZEWICH and DON STEWART
The authors are all members of the Bel Air Lions Club.