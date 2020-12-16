Letter: Thanks for making Bel Air Lions Christmas tree sales a success | READER COMMENTARY

While many community events and activities had to be postponed or canceled this year, we were able to pull off this major event. But this could not have happened without the amazing support and cooperation of many individuals and organizations. The Lions would like to thank the Town of Bel Air Public Works Department, Harford County Parks and Recreation, the Bel Air Police, the VolunTeen Leo youth club, the Bel Air Police Explorers, Boy Scout Troop 313, Bel Air High school swim team, US Elite Baseball, Bel Air Middle School, Miller and Son Septic Services, and the Southern Harford County Rotary.