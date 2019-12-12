But it may be his role of leader of Explorer Post 9010 where he has the most direct and lasting impact on many of our youth. The Bel Air Police Department Explorer Post is a volunteer organization through which young people, 14-21 years of age, are trained in many aspects of law enforcement. The program is chartered as a law enforcement Explorer Post with the Boy Scouts of America. The goals of Explorer Post 9010 are to train young women and men for a future in law enforcement and to provide quality candidates for police cadets, community service officers, police officers, and other law enforcement related positions within the community. They perform many service efforts in the community. They assist the Bel Air Lions each year in our fruit sale and Christmas Tree Sales. We could not do these projects without Officer Krause and the Explorers.