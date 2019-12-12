There is a superstar in our community that does not get the recognition he deserves. Officer Rick Krause, Bel Air Police Department, works tirelessly every day for the citizens of Bel Air. The Bel Air Lions work closely with Officer Krause year-round on many community efforts. He is such a role model for our youth. He is the School Safety Officer at Bel Air High School and leader of the Bel Air Police Explorer Post 9010. He also leads the Bel Air Police Community Child Safety Fair at Shamrock Park each fall.
But it may be his role of leader of Explorer Post 9010 where he has the most direct and lasting impact on many of our youth. The Bel Air Police Department Explorer Post is a volunteer organization through which young people, 14-21 years of age, are trained in many aspects of law enforcement. The program is chartered as a law enforcement Explorer Post with the Boy Scouts of America. The goals of Explorer Post 9010 are to train young women and men for a future in law enforcement and to provide quality candidates for police cadets, community service officers, police officers, and other law enforcement related positions within the community. They perform many service efforts in the community. They assist the Bel Air Lions each year in our fruit sale and Christmas Tree Sales. We could not do these projects without Officer Krause and the Explorers.
Recently, Officer Krause was personally on the Christmas tree delivery trucks with his Explorers off-loading 1,600 Christmas trees for the Lions. And when two of the trucks were late in arriving, he was in the park playing touch football with the kids to keep them busy. We doubt most folks working and living in and around Bel Air each day have even heard of Officer Rick Krause, but our community needs to know of the quality of such a youth leader we are lucky to have.
DAVID ELLIS, DON STEWART AND DAVID GUZEWICH
The writers are members of the Bel Air Lions Club.