DNR response to bear in Havre de Grace disappointing | READER COMMENTARY

After reading the article titled “Police draw criticism after shooting bear,” I am very disappointed in Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Gregg Bortz’s response to the DNR’s failure to respond. The fact that the Havre de Grace Police called them for help is an implicit message that the police have already determined that they are not the most qualified agency to deal with this specific bear situation. The DNR’s response is basically “Not my job.” Thankfully, for the city of Havre de Grace, our police force does not have that option. This remains a sad situation that may have been avoided had the “experts” showed up for work.