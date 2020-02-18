Letter: League of Women voters celebrating 100 years

This year, 2020, marks the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Locally, your Harford County League of Women Voters works hard to inform voters of issues and policies that affect voter’s lives. We register people to vote. In the past years we have registered over 100 students a year at all local high schools. We host a Legislative Wrap Up every year where members of the Maryland Legislature representing Harford County come to the community college to inform voters of what has been accomplished in the legislative session. We run voter forums for local elections from local to state elections. We have presented forums and movies on topics that impact our way of life, such as Wind and Solar Energy, Civic Education, Common Core, End of Life Decisions, and many more.
Our goal is to have and informed electorate that can vote with confidence and knowledge. The Harford County League of Women Voters is proud to work for the people of Harford County and we are proud to be celebrating 100 years of service.
THERESA FRELIGH
The writer is president of the Harford County League of Women Voters.