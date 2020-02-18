Letter: League of Women voters celebrating 100 years

Locally, your Harford County League of Women Voters works hard to inform voters of issues and policies that affect voter’s lives. We register people to vote. In the past years we have registered over 100 students a year at all local high schools. We host a Legislative Wrap Up every year where members of the Maryland Legislature representing Harford County come to the community college to inform voters of what has been accomplished in the legislative session. We run voter forums for local elections from local to state elections. We have presented forums and movies on topics that impact our way of life, such as Wind and Solar Energy, Civic Education, Common Core, End of Life Decisions, and many more.