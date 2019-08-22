Letter: Banning semi-automatics won’t stop mass shootings

First, any AR-15 or derivative is simply a semi-automatic weapon. Politicians spout the term “military type” assault weapon, ignoring the fact that the real military M-4 assault rifle has fully automatic functions or selective fire positions. Standard AR-15s do not. The semi-automatic gun has been in existence since the 19th century. About 90% of today’s manufactured pistols are semi-automatic, 50% of shotguns are semi-automatic, and a large percentage of sporting rifles are semi-automatic. So it becomes the color or style of the AR-15 that makes it more deadly? David Chapman quoted in the article stated the AR derivative is “absolutely deadly.” Therefore, a .12 gauge, semi-automatic shotgun using “00” buckshot is somehow less deadly? Try it on a watermelon and see what’s left! Chapman’s reference that the National Firearms Act regulates certain “high powered rifles” is misleading. The federal NFA was enacted in 1934 as a way of restricting ownership of any machine gun or weapon with short barrels or silencers. The Act was later expanded to parts that can convert a semi-automatic to fully automatic.