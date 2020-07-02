Pulling the plug on Christmas house this year | READER COMMENTARY

For most people, Christmas is the last thing on their mind right now, especially in light of the current COVID-19 situation. But for us, it’s the time of year that we usually start planning our Christmas light show.
Regrettably, our 10-year run of lighting up Corinthian Court every Christmas with over 20,000 synchronized lights has come to an end. Turns out we are moving and the new home owners won’t let us come back and decorate their house every Christmas. What’s with that?!
What started out as an “experiment” in 2010 quickly grew into a local tradition for thousands of families. In 2012, we added a pop song (“Call Me Maybe”) to our Christmas song list and attendance went through the roof. In 2015, we added music and messaging to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic as our way of providing hope for our daughter, Caroline, who suffers from the disease. The outpouring of support was immense.
We would like to thank our neighbors: Ron and Kathy, Eric and Lori, Steve and Terry, June and Dave, Tro and Linda, Maureen, Steve and Christy, Rodney and Lisa, Jim and Evelyn. We all live on a small cul-de-sac and without their support, there would be no show. Additionally, we are thankful to our local government agencies, including the Harford County Sheriff’s Department, who have worked with us over the years on traffic control.
We’ve met so many kind and generous people from Harford County and beyond over the past 10 years so it is with much sadness that we end our tradition of using Christmas lights to put smiles on thousands of faces. But stay tuned; it is our plan to resurface in 2021 after we get settled into our new Harford County home. Meanwhile, keep watching those Christmas lights, especially the shows at St. Matthew Church and Brad’s.
Thanks,
JIM and HELEN KURTZ
Bel Air