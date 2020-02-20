Letter: A great time at Forest Lakes Elementary picnic with grandparents day

Friday, Jan. 31, was Picnic with Grandparents Day: breakfast (donuts and juice supplied by the school) and reading time with our grandson. What a fun, fun morning! Not being familiar with the school, we were a bit lost as to where to go initially. We were greeted in the lobby by Zachary S. Greenbaum, assistant principal. He asked to be of assistance. He asked for our grandson’s name and said “oh yes, I’ll go get him.” Now, in my day and age, you never wanted the principal to know your name … that was a no-no. Mr. Greenbaum said he makes it a point to try to know all of his students, and about our grandson, he said, “He’s a good kid.”