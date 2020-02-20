Letter: A great time at Forest Lakes Elementary picnic with grandparents day

We have a grandchild who is in kindergarten at Forest Lakes Elementary School. Most people take the time to lodge a complaint about our local school system, but this is a hearty “Thank you to FLES!”
Friday, Jan. 31, was Picnic with Grandparents Day: breakfast (donuts and juice supplied by the school) and reading time with our grandson. What a fun, fun morning! Not being familiar with the school, we were a bit lost as to where to go initially. We were greeted in the lobby by Zachary S. Greenbaum, assistant principal. He asked to be of assistance. He asked for our grandson’s name and said “oh yes, I’ll go get him.” Now, in my day and age, you never wanted the principal to know your name … that was a no-no. Mr. Greenbaum said he makes it a point to try to know all of his students, and about our grandson, he said, “He’s a good kid.”
We grabbed our donuts and juice and proceeded into the cafeteria, with oodles of other grands and their kids. We got to spend 30 minutes there munching away and reading a story (which we brought). It was a special time.
I didn’t think to get her name, but as we were leaving, I complimented one of the staff (a reading teacher) about the event. She was thrilled that we enjoyed it. I don’t know if this is a regular event in all the elementary schools or not. But hats off to those who arranged this one!
KATHY AND KERRY KELLY
Fallston