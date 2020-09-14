Letter: Virtual learning a waste of time, return to school is needed | READER COMMENTARY

I had the privilege of sharing the second day of virtual school with my 7-year-old grandson. What a farce. The poor online teacher spent more time explaining the symbols for mute and unmute. And how and when to use them. It was an extremely long day. Not very productive either. The kids got to guess names of movies, draw four different numbers and choose the largest/smallest, a wiggle break, reading a story by another teacher who read too fast, a gym class that didn’t work at all, lunch break, then another story, still too fast.