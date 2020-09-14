Letter: Virtual learning a waste of time, return to school is needed | READER COMMENTARY

To those who serve the State of Maryland and Harford County, in particular, please read Sen. Rand Paul’s blog on The Hill titled “We must take appropriate measures that allow kids to get back to school.” He stresses the importance of sending our children to school.
I had the privilege of sharing the second day of virtual school with my 7-year-old grandson. What a farce. The poor online teacher spent more time explaining the symbols for mute and unmute. And how and when to use them. It was an extremely long day. Not very productive either. The kids got to guess names of movies, draw four different numbers and choose the largest/smallest, a wiggle break, reading a story by another teacher who read too fast, a gym class that didn’t work at all, lunch break, then another story, still too fast.
How can the children grasp what’s being said if the reader doesn’t give them a chance to comprehend the words?
It’s a pity that the powers that be had all summer (and part of last spring) to make this work. Unfortunately, in my humble opinion, it’s a waste of time. The kids lose out on socializing with their peers. Parents are struggling to make arrangements for stay-at-home kids while they try to work.
Come on, gang! Let’s reopen our schools. If the private ones can do it, why can’t we?
KATHLEEN KELLY
Fallston