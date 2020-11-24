Letter: Karen Green was a great friend to Havre de Grace and will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

The Havre de Grace community lost a very special friend on Nov. 7 as Karen Green passed away. Karen was instrumental in running the Havre de Grace recreation programs for many, many years. She was “the” ambassador for our youth and they truly loved her. The attributes that truly made Karen stand out was her kindness, her caring attitude, and her respect for others. She was one in a million.
My family had a special bond with Karen dating back to the early 1990s when my wife went to sign my daughter up for the dance program. Karen told my wife, we have no dance program but if you want to set one up, I have your back. So a special bond was formed between the Glenn family and Ms. Karen.
Outside of parks and recreation, Karen got me involved in the Children’s Miracle Network and the annual radiothon, raising money for those kids who were fighting terminal illnesses. She taught me first-hand that I was never having a bad day. A bad day would be having to walk in the shoes of those precious kids at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
As a special tribute to Ms. Karen, I would like to share a poem which I feel truly defines the person we all came to know and love:
There is a miracle called friendship
That dwells within the heart
And you don’t know how it happens
Or when it gets it start.
But the happiness it brings you
Always gives a special lift
And then you realize that friendship
Is God’s most precious gift.
Ms. Karen Green was our most precious gift. I want to thank her husband Art and the entire Green family for sharing Ms. Karen with us. She touched us all in her own special way.
Like I said before, she was the ambassador for our kids for many years and because of her tireless commitment and selfless service, youth programs in the Havre de Grace community flourished under her leadership and our kids were the true benefactors.
Ms. Karen, your candle burned out long before your memory ever will. You without a doubt will be sorely missed.
With deepest sympathy,
DAVID GLENN
