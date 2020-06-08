Harford Community College stands with those protesting for a better future [Letter]

We are heartened by the young people who are marching for their rights and the rights of others, and by those law enforcement officials who are standing with the protesters and signaling their willingness to engage in the difficult conversations about systemic inequality and racial injustice that will move our country forward. Our nation has a rich, sometimes painful history — but, by uniting our voices and demanding change, we can create a society that is more diverse, inclusive, and just. We are inspired by the thoughtful, reflective, and kindhearted engagement seen in Harford County and beyond. May that spirit never be extinguished, and may we continue doing all we can as educators, students, and citizens to make the world a better place for all.