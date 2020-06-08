Harford Community College stands with those protesting for a better future [Letter]

In the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death, many have gathered to express pain, sorrow, and outrage. In the spirit of past civil rights movements, people in communities across the country are marching and peacefully protesting for racial justice and systemic change. Harford Community College stands with our fellow Harford countians and Americans who are peacefully protesting for a better tomorrow.
HCC is committed to equity and inclusion. As an institution of higher education, we strive to educate students and inspire a passion for good citizenship and civic engagement. Our Diversity, Inclusion, Culture and Equity (DICE) committee advocates for and promotes these values on campus. We also encourage students to engage with the larger world through our “Understanding the Civil Rights Movement in Harford County” project, study abroad trips, and service learning opportunities. We frequently host programs highlighting diverse cultures and perspectives, facilitating open conversation on challenging subjects. When our students leave HCC, our hope is for them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and lead through both word and action.
We are heartened by the young people who are marching for their rights and the rights of others, and by those law enforcement officials who are standing with the protesters and signaling their willingness to engage in the difficult conversations about systemic inequality and racial injustice that will move our country forward. Our nation has a rich, sometimes painful history — but, by uniting our voices and demanding change, we can create a society that is more diverse, inclusive, and just. We are inspired by the thoughtful, reflective, and kindhearted engagement seen in Harford County and beyond. May that spirit never be extinguished, and may we continue doing all we can as educators, students, and citizens to make the world a better place for all.
DR. JACQUELINE S. JACKSON
The author is the interim president of Harford Community College.