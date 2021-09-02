Letter: Del. Arikan spreading misinformation about vaccine efficacy in her letter | READER COMMENTARY

In her third paragraph, she implies that being vaccinated actually increases the viral load of those who have breakthrough infections. Compared to what? This is patently false, and the study she seems to mention (although she doesn’t cite it specifically — a key strategy often used by those that wish to misinform), shows that Delta-infected people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, carry a higher viral load than previous strains. It does not, as Ms. Arikan implies (along with other dangerous social media anti-vaxxers like Peter McCullough and Robert F. Kennedy), mean that vaccinated people carry a higher viral load than unvaccinated people.