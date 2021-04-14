New to Medicaid or medical assistance? Maryland’s ACCU can help understand your benefits | COMMENTARY

National Public Health Week was April 5 to April 11. This is the second in a series of articles about public health from the Harford County Health Department that will appear in The Aegis on Wednesdays in April.
If you are new to Medicaid or medical assistance, understanding your benefits can be overwhelming.
“Can I keep my doctor?”
“Who accepts this insurance?”
“What services are covered?”
Those may be some of the questions you are asking yourself. Whether you are new to the insurance or an existing member, the Administrative Care Coordination Unit (ACCU) is ready, willing and able to answer your questions.
The ACCU is a program funded by the Maryland Department of Health’s Medicaid Managed Care Administration and provided through the Harford County Health Department. The local ACCU program consists of individuals knowledgeable of Medicaid insurance benefits. These employees are on hand to assist you in finding care for an array of needs such as:
- Primary care for adults
- Pediatric care for children
- Dental dare for adults, pregnant women and children
- Prenatal care and resources for pregnant women
- Mental health and substance user disorder services … and more.
Staff is available to assist Medicaid recipients to understand, access and use their benefits. From finding a family physician to connecting you with a local counselor, the Administrative Care Coordination Unit is the local resource to help Medicaid recipients in Harford County.
Give us a call at 410-942-7999 and ask for the ACCU program. Staff are available to assist you from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Rachel Jones works in the Administrative Care Coordination Unit for the Harford County Health Department.