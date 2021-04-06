Dr. David Bishai: Public health is the work of all of us | COMMENTARY

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has tested our unity because it demands a trade-off about how much freedom we are willing to give up to protect each other. There is a range of sacrifices that have been called for. Some have been asked only to wear a mask, wash their hands and stay 6 feet apart. Some have been asked to abandon their livelihood, their homes, their loves. This spring and summer, everyone is called to become a student of facts about COVID vaccines, to judge data about efficacy and safety. Our personal choices need to include both the substantial personal benefit from avoiding a disease that kills and disables at any age as well as the benefit of knowing that we won’t be the one who spreads disease to our friends and family.