‘Sometimes in tragedy, you find your life’s purpose’: My journey into public health | COMMENTARY

Life moved forward as it always does. My sister and I would take Megan out as if all was well. My daughter Lindley, age 8 at the time, would play the card game “War” with her. She would carefully stash Megan’s cards in the pocket of her little overalls, turn one of her cards, turn one of her own, and then announce at the end of every game, “Megan won!” My son Matt, then 11, was much more introspective and quiet with Megan, until Lindley would do a high-pitched barking noise which set Megan into a belly laugh, and it would crack Matt up. We were thrilled with Megan’s ability to laugh and her laughter was infectious. What other choice did we have but to carry on? We lived each day with appreciation that Megan came into our lives with a purpose and it was up to us to discover that purpose.