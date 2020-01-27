Vote “Yes” for the bond question on Feb. 4. This is not an issue of whether or not to fix the infrastructure, but how to pay for the work.
In my opinion, the bond is the most sensible way to pay. This is the only way to get the money in a lump sum to do the repairs immediately and the existing $30 infrastructure fee will pay the debt. The other options will take a longer period to collect at the risk of even more expense by the time the repairs can be done.
The Mayor and City Council are not the only ones presenting the bond as the best option. There are citizens on the Water and Sewer Commission who have explored in great detail the problems and possible solutions. Please take the time to talk to someone and get real answers before you vote. Go talk to the Finance Department at Havre de Grace City Hall and get the facts prior to casting your vote.
Again, the repairs are not optional. They have to be paid for one way or another. It should be very clear that the bond is the best way to accomplish that.
BART BRANDON
Havre de Grace