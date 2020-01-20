One question that I haven’t heard answered is, “When will all of this be paid off?” The only ones who will know will be our children. I must remind everyone that Havre de Grace’s record for borrowing money is not that great. Lest we forget the $30 per quarter “fee” to pay off a loan from who-knows-when. By the way it was promised that the fee would only be for a year which, of course, turned into two. According to the city’s figures, that comes to $1.6 million.