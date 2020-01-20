I am totally amazed by this plan to borrow this huge amount of money, especially for such a small town as Havre de Grace. And now we find out that $1.25 million is to be spent on a pipeline to supply Aberdeen.
One question that I haven’t heard answered is, “When will all of this be paid off?” The only ones who will know will be our children. I must remind everyone that Havre de Grace’s record for borrowing money is not that great. Lest we forget the $30 per quarter “fee” to pay off a loan from who-knows-when. By the way it was promised that the fee would only be for a year which, of course, turned into two. According to the city’s figures, that comes to $1.6 million.
Our “water” bill is already inundated with “fees” (I call them taxes) that total $50 per quarter and the new “infrastructure fee” will bring our quarterly bill to $80 before a faucet is ever turned on or a toilet flushed. I know this all too well as I am temporarily living in Florida and have to pay the fees even though I’m not using any water or putting out any trash.
One of our city’s leaders said that we have to “think globally." They are delusional! My question is, “When will this ever end?” Regrettably I think the answer is never.
MICHAEL C. HEDRICK
Havre de Grace