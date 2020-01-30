In summary, the City faces the need to spend $30 million over the next five years to ensure adequate drinking water is available to its citizens. The City can borrow the funds and make planned, well-managed investments in our water system, which we believe we can repay under the existing rate structure; we can ask the residents to provide an additional $3 million in revenues each year for the next five years; or we can hope that we can replace the infrastructure in about 10 years and further hope that we do not encounter service line breaks and service interruptions that would necessitate unplanned rate increases to pay for expensive emergency repairs. The choice is the citizens.