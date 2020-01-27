At the city council meeting Jan. 21, as well as at a special presentation for the residents of Bulle Rock, Mayor Martin put on a pretty good “dog and pony show," complete with large pics of waterline breaks and city maps showing the age of various neighborhoods, and all of infrastructure failures that have occurred over the past few years. What he didn’t show was any compelling reason of why our financial situation is such that we must take out another loan. Then, some of council members stated that if we don’t vote yes for this bond bill, then our water rates will go up as much as 33%. Is that a good way to politic for your support of this plan?
So, as a counterpoint to the mayor’s show, here are some facts for all citizens of Havre de Grace, including the Mayor and City Council, to consider before the upcoming Feb. 4 special election requesting HdG citizen approval of a $15 million bond purchase.
Since 2010, there have been seven increases in the water/sewer rates, a 57% overall increase (from $3.95 to $6.20 water/$5.90 to $9.30 sewer).
A debt service fee of $25 per quarter was added in 2015 for a two-year period, but was then continued for a third year in 2017. Note: this was supposed to help cover the shortfall in Fund 9 created by two previous bond purchases for improvements to the water and sewer plants.
Then, in 2018, the mayor declared that the debt service fee did its job, and was not necessary going forward, but the rates would be raised by 6%. Per the mayor, this was not a “shell game."
Next, the 2019 budget contains a new “infrastructure recovery fee” of $30 per quarter, that was supposed to go directly to Fund 9 for needed maintenance and replacement of the city’s infrastructure. This fee should generate $800,000-plus per year.
Now, just 6 months later, we are being told that this is not enough. We need to go into even more debt by borrowing $15 million dollars at 4% interest for the next 25 years! And, the city wants to use the first draw of that loan to build a waterline to Aberdeen, and sell them water at a rate that will take 15 years of the profit on sales of 900,000 gallons per day just to pay back the cost of this waterline! Selling the water to Aberdeen is a good thing, but having to put in $1.5 million (or more) makes it a very bad business proposition.
In 2018, the mayor declared that the 40-year old agreement that the city had with Harford County, in which the city sold up to 1.4 million gallons per day to the county was not profitable, was discontinued, and sales revenue of over $500,000 per year was lost. Why then, was there not a corresponding drop (or an amount in the 60-70% range) in the budget on the expense side. In fact, Water Distribution Expense went up $100,000 instead of down. All of this can be found in the city’s published budgets of 2018, 2019 and 2020.
So I ask you citizens to not “kick the can down the road” (the mayor’s favorite term), to our children and grandchildren to pay off, but to make this administration stop spending on non-essential items (park upgrades, downtown holiday lights and speakers, city sponsored festivals, etc.), and supplement the $800,000-plus per year we are now paying (the $30/quarter fee on your water bill) with the $300,000 to $500,000 from the savings in production, and, if necessary take out short-term draws from the general fund that can be paid back without interest and use this sum help fix the infrastructure problem that we have. Vote “No” on Feb. 4.
CHARLIES AND TINA MIKE
Havre de Grace