At the city council meeting Jan. 21, as well as at a special presentation for the residents of Bulle Rock, Mayor Martin put on a pretty good “dog and pony show," complete with large pics of waterline breaks and city maps showing the age of various neighborhoods, and all of infrastructure failures that have occurred over the past few years. What he didn’t show was any compelling reason of why our financial situation is such that we must take out another loan. Then, some of council members stated that if we don’t vote yes for this bond bill, then our water rates will go up as much as 33%. Is that a good way to politic for your support of this plan?