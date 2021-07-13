Letter: Cartoon minimized impact library volunteer has had on Harford County community | COMMENTARY

The editorial cartoon in the July 7 issue of The Aegis was inaccurate. Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation, is an incredible volunteer for the library and for many other nonprofits in our community.
The Maryland Library Association wisely selected Carolyn as volunteer of the year for her extensive service to further the mission of public libraries in Maryland.
The cartoon falsely connects her incredible fundraising skills with overdue fines. That is inaccurate, and minimizes the impact that she has had on the Harford County community.
MARY HASTLER
The author is the CEO of the Harford County Public Library.