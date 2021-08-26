Letter: Do your part and just wear the mask | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos to Kelly Priestley of Bel Air for her Aug. 20 letter about how social responsibility (and allegiance to modeling responsible civic duties to constituents) supersedes liberty in times of health crisis. If health requests do not cause physical harm and also promote social hygiene, diminish negative health impact and facilitate the eradication of the virus, just wear the mask. Most of us have endured hardship in some way during our lifetimes and we survived to talk about it. Each of us needs to do our part now before flu season adds to the chaos.