Letter: County could help save Abingdon Woods, like it did Gravel Hill | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, County Executive Glassman, for the history lesson printed in the Feb. 17 Aegis. It is good to remember something positive can come from division.
I remember the Gravel Hill cemetery and Rev. Tann’s continued fight to save the area from being converted to a rubblefill. She was instrumental in enlisting neighbors, church members and many outside the community to stop the threat that would destroy history.
Rev. Tann was a shepherd as were others in the group.
Thank you for mentioning that time in our history and the value to its heritage. The County Council came to the rescue.
If we look at the present threat to Abingdon Woods, we understand the threat to homeowners and schools that surround these 300-plus acres. Even though there are many concerned, committed and intelligent shepherds doing all they can, they need help.
The shepherds protecting the quality of life for this endangered flock need help fighting for clean air and water. Help in fighting against a multiple warehouse and commercial development. Help in preserving the county’s quality of life.
The Gravel Hill property was approved for a rubblefill. With help from the county, the historic Gravel Hill church and cemetery was saved.
Abingdon Woods is approved for a warehouse development. We know with help from the county, Abingdon Woods can be saved.
JANET HARDY
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Abingdon