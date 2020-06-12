Still waiting for a response from Glassman on Abingdon Business Park [Letter]

I read letters from Ms. Dehmer dated May 15 and Mr. Woodson dated May 29. I realized I was not the only one trying to get a response from Barry Glassman concerning the Abingdon Business Park.
The 300 acres of wooded wetland is in the middle of a densely populated area between Route 7 and I-95, Abingdon Road and Routes 924 and 24. Two public and one church school border the land. Large warehouses and other retail, commercial and industrial uses will negatively impact all who live near the area or drive the roads.
I joined other citizens in calling and emailing Barry Glassman. We want to tell him of the many issues and concerns that have been brought to the attention of the County Council, voiced during public hearings or written about in letters to this paper.
Under the circumstances, an in-person meeting is not possible so a video conference was suggested by the “Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition.”
To date, I have not heard from Barry Glassman.
I echo the messages in the above mentioned letters. We still want answers and we need transparency with regard to Abingdon Business Park.
It would be to Mr. Glassman’s credit and to his advantage politically if he would preserve and protect this environmentally valuable woods and wetland.
JANET HARDY
Abingdon