On the cover page of the Harford County Master Plan, County Executive Barry Glassman said “As a native of Harford County, I know we live in a special place and it is very important to me that we plan to keep it that way.”
In chapter 4, Environmental Stewardship, we see the important connection between people and their environment. Also we learn that our students must be environmentally literate as a requirement for graduation. Page 62 states “One of the main goals of this requirement is to create meaningful outdoor experiences." The quote from Glassman and the Environmental Stewardship chapter has everything to do with how we treat the environmentally sensitive area known as Abingdon Woods.
Abingdon Woods is a 300-acre property. It was zoned Commercial Industrial in 1982. It is located between Routes 24 and 924 and Abingdon Road, Route 7 and I-95 and is a densely forested wetland property. Ha Ha branch flows through it. The mature trees and dense underbrush protect the area from flooding. It is home to wildlife and fish.
St. Francis de Sales church and school border the property as do Old Post Road/William Paca schools.
Ten housing developments have been built since 1982 and join many houses that have been there longer than 50 years. All are within walking distance of this land. A multiple warehouse compound with gas stations, retail, hotel, convenience stores, invasive lighting, etc. is not consistent with this densely populated area. Commercial Industrial zoning for Abingdon Woods is out of place and outdated.
Harford County must preserve this land for generations of “meaningful outdoor experiences."
JANET HARDY
Abingdon