Letter: Officials must make smart decision and save Abingdon Woods land from business park development | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with Joppa resident, Gloria Moon. She thanked her representatives for making a good decision regarding the Route 152/I-95 park and ride. Her letter was published Aug. 21. The decision to keep the park and ride in the present location makes sense. Our officials listened to the voters.
This letter also hinted that zoning decisions made 40 or more years ago do not work today because the population and needs have changed. This letter mentioned old zoning decisions that need to be corrected.
The Commercial/Industrial zoning for the Abingdon Business Park is from the early 1980s and does not reflect the uses of the surrounding areas today.
Housing developments have been built all around this property and there are two schools and an historic church bordering this land. This is no place for warehouses, hotels and retail etc.
For starters, there are plenty of available warehouses and vacant retail spaces. Also, we have hotels at the I-95 interchanges.
Ms. Moon mentioned the environment and many folks have commented about the Haha branch, small streams and wetlands that flow through Abingdon Woods, AKA Abingdon Business Park.
We know these mature trees have cleaned the air for over 100 years and the wetlands have filtered runoff that flows to the streams and eventually the Chesapeake Bay.
I will be among the many thanking our state and county officials, when they make a smart decision and save this land.
JANET HARDY
Abingdon