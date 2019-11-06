Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA), the volunteer fundraising arm of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation (UCHF), held a “Kick Off” event on Oct. 9, as a precursor to our annual CCA Festival of Trees, which will be held over Thanksgiving weekend at the Reckord Armory in Bel Air. CCA and UCHF would like to thank the many volunteers and donors who contributed their time, talents, gift certificates and monetary donations to make this event for CCA another success.
Our deepest appreciation to Scott Walker, the manager of MaGerks Pub, who graciously hosted the event. Many thanks to our celebrity guest bartenders, Kathy Carmello, Patrice Riccardi, Len Parrish, Sarah Karantonis, Tony DiPaula, Kim Austing, Suzanne Green, Donna Dickey, John Goldbeck, Monica Worrell, Angela Rose, Teddy Mosher, Bernie Janoson, Bob Mumby, Shari DiMeo and Amy Chmielewski for your willingness to serve our community in a very entertaining way.
Special thanks to our major sponsor Freedom Federal Credit Union. Also, we want to thank our tropical Santa, Bob Malloy and his elves, Matthew Primus, Lindsey Toliver and Meadow Santoriello. Fun music was provided by the Rick and James Duo of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
CCA’s mission is to raise funds in support of programs and services provided to local cancer patients and their loved ones through Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center.
We invite everyone to our 14th Annual CCA Festival of Trees on Friday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bel Air’s Reckord Armory on Main Street in Bel Air. Begin the festive weekend on Saturday morning with CCA’s Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Looney’s Pub from 8 to 11 a.m.
For more information on CCA and Cancer LifeNet at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, visit uchfoundation.org.
SANDY AND DAVE GUZEWICH
Bel Air
The authors are co-chairs of the 14th Annual CCA Festival of Trees.