Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA), the volunteer fundraising arm of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation (UCHF), held a “Kick Off” event on Oct. 9, as a precursor to our annual CCA Festival of Trees, which will be held over Thanksgiving weekend at the Reckord Armory in Bel Air. CCA and UCHF would like to thank the many volunteers and donors who contributed their time, talents, gift certificates and monetary donations to make this event for CCA another success.