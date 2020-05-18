Delegate calls on Bel Air Independence Day Committee to reconsider July 4 fireworks [Letter]

Many of us are struggling now economically, or have been personally affected or personally known someone who contracted the coronavirus. These are not easy times and we each have been affected one way or the other. But, one thing we have in common is that we are Americans. We are resilient. A great job has been done educating people on the risks of the coronavirus and people across our region are practicing social distancing, protecting themselves and protecting those who are most susceptible. I believe we can put a plan in place that will combine strict social distancing guidelines, mutual respect for our fellow citizens, and technological initiative by streaming the fireworks for those who cannot or choose to not attend. By following this plan we can allow this symbol to represent that we have not been defeated by this virus. We have overcome so much in our history and we will overcome the present trials as well, and we will emerge strong.