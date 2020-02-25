Letter: MdTA should follow Harford County zoning regulations regarding Route 152 park-and-ride relocation

County Bill 03-013, the Joppa/Joppatowne Community Plan, states in part, “The Joppa Rural Area ... plan recommends that there be no extension of public water and sewer into the area along MD 152 north of I-95 ... Throughout the area, the designation of all public services should be minimized and improvements to the road network should preserve and protect the natural characteristics of the roadway while providing safe and efficient travel.”