Vote for Havre de Grace Councilman David Glenn in upcoming election [Letter]

I am Dave Glenn and I am excited for the opportunity to run for re-election for the Havre de Grace City Council, in the city I am so proud to call my home. As a member of the City Council, I have had the distinct honor and privilege pleasure to serve you for the last eight years (the last three as Council President). As a resident of Havre de Grace since 1967 and a proud graduate of Havre de Grace High School, I have been actively engaged in this community (to include 30-plus years coaching youth sports) and I live by the HHS motto, Enter to Learn; Leave to Serve. Because of my tireless commitment to my community I have been inducted into the HHS Hall of Fame; the Little League Hall of Fame and in the year 2000 my family was selected as Harford County’s Volunteer Family of the Year. Recognizing that serving as an elected official can be demanding at times, that has never been an issue for me. Keep in mind, I have earned scouting’s highest honor (Eagle Scout) and I earned my master’s degree while working full-time at APG. As a federal civil servant, I worked the tough issues such as budget uncertainty, BRAC and manpower downsizing. When first elected I was told that a new replacement school was not on anyone’s radar screen. My response was to hold that thought because it soon will be, and I am proud to report that the replacement school will open this fall and our students will be the benefactors for years to come.