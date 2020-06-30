David Glenn thanks Havre de Grace voters for re-electing him | READER COMMENTARY

I look forward to this opportunity the serve the citizens of this great community. But I recognize up front, it is not my seat, it is your seat! And as I have said many times before, I do not profess to have all the answers. Therefore, I will not hesitate to solicit your input, listen to what you have to say, and when it comes to making a decision, vote to do the right thing, for all the right reasons. It will take a total team effort. Thanks again and remember, there is no one as smart as “all of us.” Working together, we will undoubtedly “make a difference.”