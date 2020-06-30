David Glenn thanks Havre de Grace voters for re-electing him | READER COMMENTARY

When the unofficial results of the Havre de Grace Election were announced on June 23, it was very humbling experience. I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to personally thank the voters of Havre de Grace for their confidence in me to help in continuing to shape the path-forward for this great city we are all so proud to call home. And what an unprecedented voter turn-out for a COVID-19 election. That speaks volumes for the residents of Havre de Grace.
I do have to personally thank my wife and best friend, Terri, who was not only my rock, but biggest supporter throughout this entire campaign. It is because of her that I can do what I do — support you, the citizens of Havre de Grace.
I look forward to this opportunity the serve the citizens of this great community. But I recognize up front, it is not my seat, it is your seat! And as I have said many times before, I do not profess to have all the answers. Therefore, I will not hesitate to solicit your input, listen to what you have to say, and when it comes to making a decision, vote to do the right thing, for all the right reasons. It will take a total team effort. Thanks again and remember, there is no one as smart as “all of us.” Working together, we will undoubtedly “make a difference.”
DAVE GLENN
Havre de Grace
The writer is the current president of the Havre de Grace City Council.