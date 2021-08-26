Glassman: Celebrate National Recovery Month in Harford County this September | COMMENTARY

We will begin by lowering Harford County flags from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day and to honor the many lives lost to overdose and addiction. The next day on Sept. 1, we will begin posting recovery stories on Facebook with the hashtag #Harford4Recovery. We are also asking citizens to hang purple lights in their businesses and homes, enjoy a non-alcoholic “mocktail” at one of our partner restaurants, and wear purple on Recovery Day in Harford County, Friday, Sept. 24.