Glassman: Celebrate National Recovery Month in Harford County this September | COMMENTARY

The national tragedy of addiction has touched families in every ZIP code in Harford County. The good news is that recovery is possible and life in recovery is wonderful.
Harford County will bring this message of hope to local families as we celebrate National Recovery Month this September. Working with community partners, we have planned activities and events to remove stigmas about mental health and substance use disorder, share resources, and spread the word that treatment works. We will also highlight local stories of recovery to inspire us as a community.
In fact, this year’s theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.” The theme reminds individuals with substance use disorder, those in recovery, and those who support them, that no one is alone in the journey through recovery. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.
We will begin by lowering Harford County flags from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day and to honor the many lives lost to overdose and addiction. The next day on Sept. 1, we will begin posting recovery stories on Facebook with the hashtag #Harford4Recovery. We are also asking citizens to hang purple lights in their businesses and homes, enjoy a non-alcoholic “mocktail” at one of our partner restaurants, and wear purple on Recovery Day in Harford County, Friday, Sept. 24.
Also on Sept. 24, citizens can enjoy a night of laughter with comedian Dion Flynn. That will be followed by a family movie night on Saturday, Sept. 25.
For more information about these events and about Recovery Month, mental health, and substance use disorder, and to read about Harford residents who have found the path to hope, health, and wellness, visit our website, www.harfordcountymd.gov.
And remember, if you or someone you know needs immediate help please call 800-NEXT-STEP. Help is available and recovery is possible for everyone.
In Harford County, we are blessed with a community that works together to make a welcoming and constructive place for those who seek to rebuild their lives and sustain their recovery. Join us.
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Barry Glassman is the Harford County Executive and a Republican candidate for Maryland comptroller.