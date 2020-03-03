Glassman: Please participate in the 2020 cenus [Letter]

The 2020 census is coming and you should know it’s important, it’s easy and it’s safe.
Every 10 years, a census is required by the Constitution to count everyone living in the United States. As Harford County executive, I encourage everyone in our community to participate. The census affects our representation at all levels of government and determines how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for public safety, education, transportation, and other vital services. In other words, these funds improve our quality of life.
The good news is the 2020 census will be easier than ever before with an option to respond online. Look for a postcard in the mail from the U.S. Census Bureau in mid-March with all the instructions you will need. Federal officials encourage you to answer online, but you can also receive a paper form or answer questions over the phone.
Whichever method you choose, remember that federal law protects your census responses. The Census Bureau cannot share identifiable information about you with anyone, including other government agencies.
Visit the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/Census2020 for more information and expect a reminder call from me in a few weeks.
The bottom line is the 2020 Census will help our federal government serve our needs. Let’s make sure that everyone counts in Harford County.
BARRY GLASSMAN
The writer is the Harford County executive.