Harford sheriff: Using county-funded assets at political fundraisers unethical, against the law

There is a reason that as the elected Sheriff, I don’t send taxpayer-funded assets out to my own political fundraisers. Can you imagine how great that would be for me politically? Hold an event at a county funded location at no cost to my campaign, bring in assets and personnel at no cost to my campaign, have the public see all the deputies in uniform in apparent support of my candidacy, and then bank the funds raised for my own political gain. Why don’t I do this? After all, all of it is for the good of the community right? Obviously, the reason I can’t (and would never try) to do such a thing is that it is not only wrong ethically, it is against the law.