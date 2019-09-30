Harford sheriff: Using county-funded assets at political fundraisers unethical, against the law

In last Wednesday’s edition of The Aegis (Sept. 25), Kathy Tunney outlined her beliefs that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile drug awareness display, our HOPE House, should be made available to any event where community members might benefit. She believes this to include events that are political fundraisers, regardless of party.
There is a reason that as the elected Sheriff, I don’t send taxpayer-funded assets out to my own political fundraisers. Can you imagine how great that would be for me politically? Hold an event at a county funded location at no cost to my campaign, bring in assets and personnel at no cost to my campaign, have the public see all the deputies in uniform in apparent support of my candidacy, and then bank the funds raised for my own political gain. Why don’t I do this? After all, all of it is for the good of the community right? Obviously, the reason I can’t (and would never try) to do such a thing is that it is not only wrong ethically, it is against the law.
If Ms. Tulley or others disagree with the laws as they are written, I would encourage them to contact their local delegates and senators and try to find support to change the laws they find “frivolous.” I am doubting she will find any support to make such a change, Democrat or Republican.
SHERIFF JEFFREY R. GAHLER
Forest Hill