Del. Kathy Szeliga: Open the schools, shutter the teachers’ unions | COMMENTARY

In contrast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC say to open the schools now. Back in December, Fauci said, “our default position should be to try to keep the schools open and get children who are not in school back in school as best as we possibly can.” The CDC guidance is clear, “It is critical for schools to open as safely and as soon as possible, and remain open, to achieve the benefits of in-person learning and key support services.”