Del. Susan McComas: Some police reform proposals in Maryland General Assembly not in Harford’s best interest | COMMENTARY

Probably the most important event in the founding of our nation was on Dec. 23, 1783, when General George Washington resigned his commission as Commander of the Continental Army in the old Maryland Senate Chambers. At the time, Washington was beloved by the American citizenry. He could have easily become a military dictator for life, but he respected the importance a civilian government and the rule of the people. General Washington was a humble and God-fearing man who understood that America had much potential and a wonderful future. Had he been eager for power, he could have easily snuffed out the light of democracy just beginning to form. By stepping away from military power, he blew that democratic spark into a blaze and became America’s first president.