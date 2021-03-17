Del. Steve Johnson: Trafficking education, access to mental health are priorities as 2021 session nears close | COMMENTARY

The 2021 session has been quite different without the human interaction. I am not a fan of the public having limited access, however in the interest of safety for the public and legislators it couldn’t be helped. Hopefully, next year we can get back to normal. It has been harder to track bills that are not in your committee, talk over the content of bills and get a good sense of what the bills are trying to achieve. In a COVID-free environment this is done over dinner, in lobbies and by having conversations with colleagues. A lot of the passion and emotion is lost when having all electronic meetings. I will have to say being split up into three locations — the floor, the balcony and the annex in the House building — the electronic voting process has gone smoother than I thought it would.