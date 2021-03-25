Sen. J.B. Jennings: A year later, time to replace anger and fear of COVID-19 to move forward | COMMENTARY

Granted, there have been shortcomings. Schools are still not fully open despite recommendations from the medical community and millions of dollars in funding for safety measures, small businesses continue to needlessly suffer due to prolonged closures and restrictions and systems meant to serve people in their time of need have not measured up. Government can and should do better. It is crucial that we strike a healthy balance between public health and economic and personal vitality. All of us — citizens, businesses and elected officials — need to work together for a common-sense approach to living with COVID-19, not in fear of it.