Sen. Jason Gallion: Legislation would get boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for emergency transports | COMMENTARY

This proposed legislation would alter the Medicaid reimbursement rate for emergency medical transports from $100 by $25 a year until the rate reaches $300. An increase to the rate is long overdue as it has been fixed at $100 for over 20 years. In addition, this legislation would also allow for billing when ambulances treat a patient but do not transport them to a hospital. For example, if an ambulance responds to an overdose emergency call and administers Narcan to reverse the overdose, but the patient refuses transport to a medical facility, the EMS provider currently gets no funding for that call.