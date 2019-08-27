Letter: Come learn more about the Harford County’s League of Women Voters

There are many important things that need to be done to prepare our citizens for the upcoming elections. Everyone who is eligible should be registered to vote. All voters should be informed of the candidates seeking office and their positions on important matters. Probably the most important thing: Vote!
For 100 years, the League of Women Voters have been working hard to accomplish these goals. We run voter forums where we have candidates present their positions and the audience asks them pertinent questions. We hold voter registrations in all Harford County high schools. We gather information about who is running and compile all the information, in the candidate’s own words, onto a website, vote411.org, and distribute the information to the public.
These are the primary goals of the Harford County League of Women Voters. If you would like to be part of this valuable organization, join us on Sept. 16, at The Greene Turtle in the Harford Mall at 6 p.m. We will be there organizing the League events for the coming year to make sure that all voters have the tools they need to exercise their right to vote. Please joins us.
THERESA FRELIGH
Jarrettsville
The writer is president of the Harford County League of Women Voters.