Letter: Thanking our teachers during a tough 2020 | READER COMMENTARY

This year has been tough. We can’t imagine how tough it must be for teachers. Teachers have been expected to adapt and pivot immediately to this new system, and do it all overnight. We put together this video for the teachers in Harford County to say thank you. We see you. We see the hours spent trying to figure out how to dual instruct. We see you trying to implement Microsoft Teams and Zoom calls with ease. We see you trying to teach your own children at home, while also teaching us.