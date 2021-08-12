New APG senior commander hopes to build on relationships between Army installation, Harford community | COMMENTARY

During my tenure, I hope to continue the close relationship that my predecessors have built between APG and the surrounding community. I understand the important role that APG plays in our community — we are the sixth-largest employer in the state of Maryland and the top employer in Harford County — but I also know that APG’s success relies on your support and goodwill. The majority of our workforce at APG — around 21,000 people — are civilians and contractors who live outside of the installation gates. APG Garrison Commander, Col. Johnny Casiano, and I are committed to building stronger ties with our neighbors and community partners. Your support allows us to successfully continue our mission.