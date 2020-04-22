Abingdon forest should be protected and preserved, not desecrated [Letter}

The pandemic has certainly changed our lives and hopefully our political awareness. The shelter in place order has highlighted the luxury of having access to the outdoors. Those of us lucky enough to have a backyard or maybe even a forest have found ourselves appreciating the open space like never before. The Ma & Pa trail is full of folks in search of exercise and serenity that can only be found in nature. Henry David Thoreau’s quote, “In wilderness is the preservation of the world,” has literally come true. One of the safest places to be right now is in the woods.