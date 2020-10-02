Take a stand against domestic violence and spread awareness in October | READER COMMENTARY

It truly takes a community coming together to stop the violence and raise awareness. This October many businesses, restaurants and organizations are once again lending their support and partnering with SARC. They are joining our outreach plan and displaying posters in addition to having critical information available for victims and potential victims. SARC’s presenting sponsor of fundraising events, The Harford Mutual Insurance Company, will once again light up in purple to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence. We encourage the community to stand in solidarity with SARC on Oct. 22, which is Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day, also known as #PurpleThursday. Pictures can be sent to info@sarc-maryland.org or tag SARC Harford County on Facebook.