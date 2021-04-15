National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April spotlights how communities can work together to help families | COMMENTARY

The dedicated staff of the county’s DSS Child Protective Services helps parents find resources and coping strategies so they can parent successfully, even under stress. For some, this past year was riddled with new anxieties that tipped their balance. For example, Jill Latteri, Harford County DSS Assistant Director, reports that virtual schooling has severely limited the ability of teachers to recognize signs of abuse among their students. The watchful eyes of our local educators play an essential part of preventing child abuse in our communities. It is a bittersweet fact that child abuse and neglect referrals to Child Protective Services have rebounded now that schools are back in session.