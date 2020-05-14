Abingdon residents still want answers regarding business park project [Letter]

This is a case of local people who purchased homes bordering a forest, of their property interests, and of their peace of mind and lifestyle versus the property interests of developers who don’t even reside in this county (but who have made political contributions to Glassman and “Friends of Barry Glassman”). In going door-to-door in the neighborhoods bordering Abingdon Woods, we have not found one citizen who supports this plan. Nearly 500 people signed a petition against it before the coronavirus stopped us from knocking on doors.