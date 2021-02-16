Letter: Harford delegation hasn’t given enough time for public feedback on all-elected school board proposal | READER COMMENTARY

On Feb. 11, the Harford County Council of PTA (HCCPTA) Board of Directors submitted a letter to the Harford County Delegates requesting that our delegation consider holding public comment before voting on House Bill 283. While we appreciate that the delegation has decided to postpone the vote on the bill this week (pending public feedback), without appropriate communication with the Harford County citizens, it is our belief that this is still not an adequate timeframe to hear from the residents of Harford County.